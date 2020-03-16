Criminal complaint: Verona substitute teacher inappropriately touched 2 students

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Schallert

VERONA, Wis. — According to a criminal complaint, the substitute teacher charged with two counts of sexual assault allegedly slid his hand down the shirt of a 13-year-old girl and touched an 11-year-old’s butt.

According to a criminal complaint, 30-year-old Dustin D. Schallert was working as a substitute teacher at Badger Ridge Middle School when he sat close enough to a 13-year-old student that his leg moved on top of her. The victim said she moved away from Schallert, but he followed her to a different part of the room.

The girl alleges Schallert moved closer, started playing with her hair and twirling her ponytail between his fingers before putting his hand on the top part of her chest, then moving his hand under her shirt and over her bra strap and upper breast.

According to the complaint, the girl left the classroom and told school officials what had happened. A short time later, the principal came to the classroom where the incident happened and escorted Schallert our of the room. When the principal returned to the classroom, Schallert was braiding another student’s hair.

Schallert was then escorted off school property.

The next day, police responded to Schallert’s residence on South Midvale Boulevard. When police asked Scahllert to come outside, he reportedly said he needed to put his pants on, closed the door and didn’t come outside for several minutes. The responding detective knocked again, prompting Schallert to come to the door.

The detective said he smelled a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Schallert. When Schallert tried to walk away, the detective arrested him on a tentative charge of sexual assault.

During the following investigation, police received a report that Schallert had assaulted an 11-year-old student.

The criminal complaint alleges that on March 5, while Schallert was working as a substitute teacher for a sixth period class, he grabbed an 11-year-old’s butt. When police asked a witness about the incident, she reportedly said “It wasn’t an accident. He knew what he did.”

Because of the second allegation, Schallert was charged with first-degree child sexual assault – sexual contact with a child under age 13.

In total, Schallert has been charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault – sexual contact with a child under age 13, one count of sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and one count of disorderly conduct.

Court records show that Schallert is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments