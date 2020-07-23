Criminal complaint alleges former youth pastor sexually assaulted girl for several years

MADISON, Wis, — A man who worked as a youth pastor at a Madison church has been charged with two felony sex crimes for allegedly abusing a girl starting when she was 12-years-old.

The complaint alleges that 61-year-old Glen A. Uselmann repeatedly abused and pressured a girl to perform sexual actions with him from 1988 to 1992. He has been charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age.

The Cap Times reported that Uselmann was a youth pastor at Madison’s Calvary Gospel Church. Audio messages posted on the church’s website in 2012 and 2014 credit Uselmann as the author. News 3 Now has reached out to Calvary Gospel Church to confirm the years Uselman was a pastor at the church.

According to the complaint, the victim’s parents pulled her from public school and enrolled her in school at the church Uselmann worked at. The victim told police that when she was 10-years-old Uselmann began showing her attention that she described as “grooming behavior.” She told police that Uselmann started abusing her when she was 12.

Over the next few years the victim reported Uselmann repeatedly forced her to do various sexual acts, including intercourse.

The complaint said when the victim was 12 or 13-years-old she wrote to a pen pal describing what happened. The pen pal’s younger sister ended up obtaining the letters and gave them to a pastor at the church. The complaint said the pastor at the time warned the victim that if she told anyone it could ruin Uselmann’s life and harm the church.

According to the complaint, Uselmann confronted the victim after he found out she had spoken about the alleged abuse. Uselmann reportedly pushed the victim into a car and told her she could not tell anyone. The victim told police she was terrified at the time.

The victim told investigators Uselmann began having sexual intercourse with her when she was 14. She said she remembered taking her first pregnancy test when she was 15.

Uselmann was in his 30s at the time.

The pen pal who was mentioned earlier told investigators she remembered that Uselmann “paid [the victim] a lot of attention.”

According to the complaint, the pastor who reportedly warned the victim against telling anyone about the alleged abuse told investigators that Uselmann “made it sound like it was only one time.”

According to the complaint, the victim and Uselmann eventually married. They got a divorce in 2006.

If convicted on both charges, Uselmann faces up to 30 years in prison.

