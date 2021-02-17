‘Crime prevention is everyone’s responsibility’: Madison police chief addresses recent string of car thefts

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — More than 100 vehicles have been stolen in Madison since the beginning of January, according to Madison Police Chief Dr. Shon Barnes.

Police focused their efforts Tuesday on following up on car theft investigations. Dr. Barnes said the increased efforts led to officers recovering four stolen vehicles and three arrests.

In a video shared online, Dr. Barnes said teenagers have represented nearly 50% of auto theft arrests since the start of the year.

Dr. Barnes went on to say that crime prevention is everyone’s responsibility, and part of that effort involves locking your car and not leaving it running while unattended.

“I am told warmer weather is approaching, but please continue to lock your cars and do not leave them running unattended, even if it’s just for a few minutes,” Dr. Barnes said. “We will continue our focused efforts as needed to address this problem as we are committed to make Madison a safer place for us all.”

According to an incident report, some of the recent car thefts have been tied to a string of strong-armed robberies, reckless driving and car crashes.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.