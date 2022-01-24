Crews will be out plowing early Monday, expect some Madison roads to still be snow-covered

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Streets crews in Madison said main streets in the city will remain snow-covered for the next few days.

According to a news release, crews will be out early Monday morning plowing areas not blocked by parked cars.

Madison issued a snow emergency earlier Sunday, which takes effect Sunday night. Alternate side parking rules will be in effect.

Officials said additional staff will be on duty to respond to more snow overnight Sunday into Monday, and they will remain on the routes plowing throughout the storm.

The release said temperatures will be too low to have applied salt be effective, so crews working on main roads will be applying sand as needed to help with traction.

Drivers are asked to make their commute to work slow on Monday and provide extra time to get to their destination.

