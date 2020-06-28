Crews responding to water rescue on Lake Kegonsa

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Crews in Dane County were called to respond to a water rescue on Lake Kegonsa on Saturday night.

According to Dane County Dispatch, a call came in at 7:07 p.m.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Stoughton Fire and EMS are responding to the scene.

Dispatch said someone jumped off a boat and did not come back up.



