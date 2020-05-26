Two hospitalized after house explosion in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people were taken to the hospital following a house explosion in Janesville late Monday night.

The home is located along the 800 block of Hawthorne Avenue. This is north of downtown Janesville.

Officials with the Janesville Police Department said the explosion was caused by a lit cigarette and a natural gas leak.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the explosion, officials said. Both were taken to the hospital.

One is being treated for minor injuries, the other is in serious condition.

A dog that was inside the home is being treated by a veterinarian for serious burns.

Rock County dispatchers started receiving calls about the incident around 9:15 p.m.

Crews are on the scene now, responding to the fire. News 3 Now has a crew on scene.

This is a developing story.