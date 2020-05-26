Two hospitalized after house explosion in Janesville

Rock County Dispatch confirms several reports of a house explosion in Janesville Monday night. 
Melissa Behling
Posted:
Updated:
by Melissa Behling, Stephanie Fryer, Jake Taylor,
7d1c5522 9aba 420e 815f 583b964c6887

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people were taken to the hospital following a house explosion in Janesville late Monday night.

The home is located along the 800 block of Hawthorne Avenue. This is north of downtown Janesville.

44232177 0bdc 4457 A2d0 E65e0e1a1772

Officials with the Janesville Police Department said the explosion was caused by a lit cigarette and a natural gas leak.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the explosion, officials said. Both were taken to the hospital.

One is being treated for minor injuries, the other is in serious condition.

A dog that was inside the home is being treated by a veterinarian for serious burns.

9a28e5fe 1f50 4045 8b37 B9be141c49e8

Rock County dispatchers started receiving calls about the incident around 9:15 p.m.

Crews are on the scene now, responding to the fire.  News 3 Now has a crew on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 Now and Channel 3000 for updates. 

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments