Crews responding to house fire in Marshall, dispatch says

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MARSHALL, Wis. — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Marshall, according to Dane County dispatchers.

Crews were dispatched to a home along the 500 block of Hubbell Street around 9:50 a.m. Friday.

Officials confirmed no one was injured in the fire.

News 3 Now has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article when we learn more information.

