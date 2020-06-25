Crews responding to gas leak in Stoughton, dispatchers say
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in Stoughton, according to Dane County dispatchers.
The leak occurred around 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Nygaard Street and Paradise Drive.
Homeowners in the area are being asked to shelter in place, dispatchers.
News 3 Now will update this story once we learn more.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.