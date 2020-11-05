Crews responding to fire at Kwik Trip in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire at a convivence store in Janesville, according to Rock County Dispatchers.

The fire was reported Thursday afternoon at the Kwik Trip located at 3123 Highway 51.

An employee of a business located across the street from the Kwik Trip told News 3 Now she heard a loud noise and felt her building shake before seeing black smoke coming from the area near the Kwik Trip.

News 3 Now has left messages with the Janesville Fire Department for more information.

Employees at the Janesville Police Department and Janesville City Hall did not have any information they were able to pass along around 1 p.m. Thursday.

News 3 Now will update this article once we learn more information.