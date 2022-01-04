Crews responding to fire at Didion ethanol plant near Cambria

by Logan Reigstad

WiscTV/Channel3000

CAMBRIA, Wis. — Fire crews are on the scene of a reported fire at the Didion ethanol plant in Cambria Monday night.

A Columbia County dispatcher confirmed crews are battling a fire at a facility along Cabbage Road. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 8:40 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

An explosion at the adjacent Didion grain mill in 2017 killed five people and injured 14 others. In 2020, a manager was found dead inside a corn silo after going inside to clean debris.

The company has contested violations handed down following both incidents and has not paid nearly $2.5 million in fines as those appeals await a decision.

