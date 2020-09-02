Crews responding to fire alarm, smoke in Deerfield
MADISON, Wis. — Crews have responded to reports of a fire in Deerfield on Wednesday afternoon.
Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 2:53 p.m. regarding a fire alarm that went off at 54 Golf Drive. Officials said a second caller had reported seeing smoke inside the building.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
