Crews responding to fire alarm, smoke in Deerfield

Site staff by Site staff

freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. — Crews have responded to reports of a fire in Deerfield on Wednesday afternoon.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 2:53 p.m. regarding a fire alarm that went off at 54 Golf Drive. Officials said a second caller had reported seeing smoke inside the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.