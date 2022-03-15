Vehicle narrowly misses east side home after crash

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — A vehicle narrowly missed hitting an east side home after a crash Monday night.

Police said first responders received a call about a crash involving two vehicles and a house in the 300 block of North 6th Street just before 9:45 p.m.

Initial reports said one vehicle hit the home, but a News 3 Now crew at the scene said it appeared that vehicle hit a stone wall just feet from the home’s porch. Both vehicles suffered significant damage.

Police did not have any information about injuries related to the crash or what may have caused it.

