Crews responding to business fire on Madison’s east side, drivers asked to avoid the area

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire at a business on Madison’s east side, according to Dane County dispatchers.

The fire was reported at a business located along the 4400 block of Sycamore Ave. around 1:40 p.m. This area is near Sycamore Park.

Dispatchers said an auto shredder in the area caught on fire.

Officers with the Madison Police Department are blocking traffic near the business, dispatchers said.

People are asked to avoid the area at this time.

News 3 Now will update this article once more information is available.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.