Crews respond to water main break in Sun Prairie, ask public to avoid area

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Sun Prairie Police Department is asking the public to avoid the aera of Stonehaven Drive and Boulder Way because of a water main break.

Officials said water in the area will be turned off as crews work to fix the issue.

This story will be updated if more information is made available.

