Person hospitalized following crash, vehicle fire in SW Madison Tuesday evening

MADISON, Wis. — One person was taken to a hospital following a vehicle fire after a crash on Madison’s southwest side Tuesday evening.

The Madison Fire Department said the crash was reported around 5:17 p.m. at the intersection of Raymond and Gilbert roads. First responders received multiple 911 calls from people in the area.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries; it was not immediately clear to what extent the person was injured. Fire officials said that person was the only one in the vehicle at the time.

Multiple bystanders tried to help the person out of the vehicle but were unable to do so, fire officials said.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

Further details were not immediately available.

