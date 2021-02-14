1 person taken to hospital after fire at Fitchburg house

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

FITCHBURG, Wis. — One person was taken to a local hospital Saturday night after a fire at a house in Fitchburg.

According to Dane County dispatch, a call came in for a residential structure fire in the 5300 block of Meadwood Drive around 5:30 p.m.

Fitchburg fire, as well as several other crews, responded to the scene.

Fitchburg’s fire chief said only one person was in the house at the time of the fire; that person made it out but was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Officials said they are talking to neighbors to find a cause of the fire.

