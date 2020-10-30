Crews quickly extinguish kitchen fire at west side mini golf course
MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on Madison’s west side Friday afternoon.
Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 3:04 p.m. for a fire at Vitense Golfland on the 5500 block of Schroeder Road.
Officials told News 3 Now at the scene it was a small kitchen fire that has since been extinguished.
