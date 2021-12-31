Crews respond to reported semi rollover near I-94 interchange with Highway 73

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: WisDOT

MARSHALL, Wis. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi rollover near the intersection of Interstate 94 and State Highway 73 between Marshall and Deerfield Thursday night, the Deerfield Fire Department said.

Multiple first responders are at the scene. A traffic camera appears to show the semi against a tree.



Further details were not immediately available.

