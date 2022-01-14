Crews respond to house fire near Stoughton

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Fire crews are responding to a house fire near Stoughton Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Williams Drive. Dane County dispatch said no injuries have been reported.

Video from the scene shows firefighters focusing on a one-story home in the area.

Further details were not immediately available.

News 3 Now has a crew at the scene; this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

