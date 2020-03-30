Crews respond to report of dryer fire on Madison’s south side

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — Crews are responding Monday morning to a report of an appliance fire on Madison’s south side, a Dane County communications dispatcher said.

According to dispatch, a call came in at 9 a.m. reporting a dryer on fire in the 1900 block of Seminole Highway.

It didn’t appear there were any reports of injuries, dispatch said.

Madison fire crews responded to the single-family home to investigate.

