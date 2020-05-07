Crews respond to motel fire in Sauk County

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Courtesy of Mitchell Travis

WEST BARABOO, Wis. — Firefighters have responded to a fire at a Sauk County motel on Thursday.

Sauk County dispatch said it received a call at 4:56 p.m. for a report of a structure fire at the Log Lodge Motel on 830 West Pine St. in West Baraboo.

Officials said firefighters are still at the scene, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

