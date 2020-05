Crews respond to fire on Allied Drive

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters have responded to a fire on Allied Drive on Friday afternoon.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 2:54 p.m. for a report of a possible kitchen fire on the 2400 block of Allied Drive.

Officials were not able to confirm if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments