Crews respond to fire at home in Lodi

LODI, Wis. — Several crews are responding to a fire in the town of Lodi on Wednesday morning.

A Columbia County dispatcher said the fire is on County Road V near Lake Wisconsin. Officials at the scene told News 3 Now that the initial call came in at 5:50 a.m. reporting seeing flames through the roof and heavy smoke from the eaves.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries, officials said. It appears the fire may have been caused by electrical or lightning.

Mutual aid was called in because there aren’t any fire hydrants in the area.

