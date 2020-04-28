Crews respond to fire at Sun Prairie bakery

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Firefighters have responded to a fire at a Sun Prairie bakery Monday night.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 6:17 p.m. for a report of a structure fire on 1000 Wilburn Road.

The caller told officials that flames were coming from a vent on the building’s roof.

The Sun Prairie Fire Department was sent to the scene.

Officials were unable to confirm if there were any injuries.

