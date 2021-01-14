Crews respond to box alarm fire in Monroe
MONROE, Wis. — Crews have responded to a house fire in Green County on Wednesday night.
Officials received a call at 7:43 p.m. for a report of a structure fire at 16th Avenue and 8th Street in Monroe.
Monroe police said firefighters called a box alarm, meaning departments from several municipalities have been sent to assist.
The Monroe Fire Department said crews are still at the scene as of 9 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
