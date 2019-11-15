Crews respond to barn fire at Amish farm in Lafayette County, official says

Crews are responding to a report of a fire that happened on a farmstead in Lafayette County on Thursday afternoon.

Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said a woman called 911 at 12:46 p.m. reporting a barn on fire in the 14000 block of County Road Z in the town of Darlington.

Gill said it was unclear if there were animals inside the barn at the time.

The fire is at an Amish farm, Gill said.

