Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash near Dodgeville, drivers asked to slow down due to slick roads

Stephanie Fryer

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash near Dodgeville, according to dispatchers from Iowa County.

The crash was reportedly shortly before 7 a.m. on Highway 18/151 at westbound County Road YZ.

Drivers are asked to use caution as they head out on the roads Friday morning due to the weather.

Dispatchers said Iowa County received around 4-5 inches of snow and that roads in the county are slushy and slippery.

