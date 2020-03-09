Crews quickly put out fire on Madison’s north side

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Crews quickly put out a residential fire on Madison’s north side Monday morning, according to Dane County dispatch.

The call for the fire at 1903 Sherman Avenue came in at 7:49 a.m. The Town of Madison Fire Department responded and initially called for additional help from Maple Bluff before quickly getting the fire under control. As of 8:20 a.m., Dane County officials reported the fire was out.

No injuries were reported.

