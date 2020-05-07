At least 2 displaced following Sun Prairie house fire

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — At least two in Sun Prairie have been displaced after their house caught fire Thursday night.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 5:45 p.m. for a report of a structure fire on the 5700 block of Twin Lane Road.

Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison said the fire was a box-alarm-level fire, meaning several crews from different agencies were sent to the scene.

Officials said there were two residents inside the home but both were able to get out safely.

Garrison said the fire has since been extinguished, but authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

