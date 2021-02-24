Crews extinguish garage fire in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Madison on Monday morning.

A caller first reported “lots of smoke” in the area of Lakeside Drive near Colby Street at about 9:50 a.m. An incident report said the smoke was coming from a garage fire about a block away on West Lakeside Street.

Officials got inside the garage through a side door and quickly located the fire. The report said crews underwent a “swift fire attack” and soaked down hot spots until the fire was completely extinguished.

The fire had burned through the ceiling from within the garage and traveled into a loft space, though the nearby home did not sustain any damage. The owner said “some mice were displaced” but the American Red Cross was not called.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

