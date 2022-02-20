Crews begin ventilating after severe gas leak near east side Princeton Club

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Buildings near the Princeton Club in the 1700 block of Eagan Road remain closed Sunday following a severe gas leak.

Crews shut off gas to the area just after 4 p.m. Saturday, but the building still needs to be ventilated.

Madison Gas & Electric crews are using laser technology to monitor gas levels within the building. On Sunday, Madison Fire officials said the gas is below explosive levels, so crews will begin entering the building.

Firefighters will open doors and windows to begin the natural ventilation process. The process will take time, as crews need to ensure that gas levels are safe after opening each door or window before moving on to the next one.

Officials could not give a timeframe for when the building will reopen and are asking residents to avoid the area.

