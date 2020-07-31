Crews begin removing ‘Police Free Schools’ mural, temporarily stop work due to planned protest

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Streets Division has started to remove the paint from a “Police Free Schools” mural painted on the street outside of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s administrative building on West Dayton Street.

According to city officials, the painting causes a traffic hazard because it covers the traffic lines in the middle of the road and obscures pedestrian crossings.

Crews began working to remove the painting Friday, but they’ve temporarily stopped due to a protest planned for later in the day at the site. City officials said they stopped removal because of concern for the safety of workers and protesters.

The removal of the West Dayton Street painting is expected to cost $8,000, according to a news release.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments