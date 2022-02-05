Crews battling two-alarm fire south of Oregon
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire south of Oregon Friday night, Dane County Dispatch confirmed.
The fire was reported in the 400 block of Union Road about halfway between Oregon and Brooklyn. A second box was called for support from a number of surrounding agencies.
Further details were not immediately available.
This story is developing; stay with News 3 Now and Channel3000.com for updates.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.