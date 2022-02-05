Crews battling two-alarm fire south of Oregon

by Logan Reigstad

WiscTV/Channel3000

BROOKLYN, Wis. — Fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire south of Oregon Friday night, Dane County Dispatch confirmed.

The fire was reported in the 400 block of Union Road about halfway between Oregon and Brooklyn. A second box was called for support from a number of surrounding agencies.

Further details were not immediately available.

This story is developing; stay with News 3 Now and Channel3000.com for updates.

