Crews battling fire outside Middleton, multiple engines at the scene

by Kyle Jones

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Crews are battling a fire north of Middleton Monday morning.

Middleton Fire Department crews responded to a call at 4951 Parmenter Street, just north of Middleton Municipal Airport.

Dane County officials said multiple buildings are on fire.

The incident is blocking the exit from US 12 to Parmenter Street.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

