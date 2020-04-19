Crews battle wildfire on Necedah Wildlife Refuge

Melissa Parish by Melissa Parish

Crews remain on the scene of wildfires in Juneau County late Saturday.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported a 200-acre wildfire in Juneau County on the Necedah Wildlife Refuge Saturday afternoon.

Evacuations were ordered, but no structures were lost or damaged. No injuries were reported.

As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Wisconsin DNR said the fire is contained but not yet controlled.

DNR’s Southwest District Incident Management Team (SWD IMT) has been activated and the command post has been set up at the Necedah Village Town Hall. County emergency management officials along with local law enforcement agencies, US Fish and Wildlife Service and fire departments from Necedah, Cutler, Armenia, New Lisbon are also on scene. In addition to fire trucks working from the ground, 3 SEAT (single engine air tanker) planes are fighting the fire from the air.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A second fire was also reported in the town of Armenia off 24th Avenue. Necedah Fire Department, Wood County Fire and Armenia Fire all responded to the blaze.

A total of 16 wildfires were reported in Wisconsin Saturday. High winds were reported across the state.

For the most current fire situation and evacuation information, follow @WIDNR on Facebook or @WDNR on Twitter or visit dnr.wi.gov, search “fire” for current wildfire activity.

