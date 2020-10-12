Creative making space opening on Monroe Street

Starting Tuesday, The Mad Makery will offer private art classes, small workshops and DIY craft kits.

Photo courtesy of Melanie Gehrke A completed white copper clip kit

The Mad Makery is opening a brand new space Tuesday on Monroe Street after operating largely online only since launching in 2018.

Owner Melanie Gehrke started by creating craft kits only available online. All of the items needed to complete a project were included in a kit. She has also hosted workshops at various local businesses prior to the pandemic.

Before the pandemic began, Gehrke had announced plans to open a retail location on Junction Road, but with the uncertainty of COVID-19, she decided to no longer open the larger space.

She’s now set to open a new retail space at 2528 Monroe Street, where she will offer private art lessons for children, DIY kits and small group workshops for adults.

Gehrke is a former elementary school art teacher, so will customize and create classes for children interested in learning a skill.

The Mad Makery is requiring everyone to wear masks in the studio. Tables, chairs and tools will be sanitized after all customers. They will also have contactless temperature checks and a COVID-19 screening questionnaire.



