Creative Extra podcast with Andy Wallman

Madison Magazine by Madison Magazine

Creative Extra is a show about the intersection of creativity and business and Madison, with host Andy Wallman interviewing successful pioneers, leaders and visionaries.

Andy is the President and Executive Creative Director of KW2, and brings his unique three-decade background in advertising, comedy, music and writing to the show. He interviews business people who use creativity to differentiate, ideate and succeed, and creative pros who push their life’s pursuit. They share their stories, expertise, tips, wisdom, process — the “creative extras” — that bring more business to creativity and more creativity to business.

Email your thoughts, suggestions and questions about the show to andy@creativeextra.com.

Creative Extra is hosted by Andy Wallman, presented by KW2 and Madison Magazine and produced by Haggar Audio. Theme music by Dave Adler. Logo by Lin Wilson.

Subscribe to Creative Extra on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Sitcher.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments