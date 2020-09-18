Createability Studios celebrates new Madison location with ribbon cutting ceremony

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

News 3 Now

MADISON, Wis. — Createability Studios cut the ribbon for their new Madison location on Thursday.

Createability is a video education and production studio that offers programs for individuals with autism or other disabilities. Organizers say they thought out of the box to create something positive during the pandemic.

“As a parent it just warms my heart to know that we have this outlet for him and it’s positive and he’s always super excited and looking forward to it,” Diana Ziegler, mother of Createability participant and employee Dylan Ziegler, said.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was accompanied by tours of the new studio, food, music and prizes.

Createability Studios is celebrating eight years of programs. Their other studio is located in Monona.

