Crave Donuts opens downtown despite pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — Some businesses are discovering what it’s like to open their doors for the first time, even if it comes during a pandemic.

Crave Coffee and Donuts opened Sunday on University Avenue in downtown Madison.

The shop serves gourmet donuts and specialty coffee.

The owners said Sunday was about four to six weeks later than they planned to open, all due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They said while it presents new unknowns, they are excited to open their doors.

Crave was uber successful on its first day, selling out of all of its donuts within two hours.

Crave will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

