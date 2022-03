Six car pileup stops Beltline traffic just beyond Stoughton Road

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — A six-car pileup is blocking multiple lanes along the Beltline westbound near Stoughton Road.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. Saturday along the on-ramp to the Beltline from US 51.

The Monona Police Department is handling the incident. No further information has been released.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.