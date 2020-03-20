Crash shuts down lanes in both directions on Highway 12

A two-car crash shut down lanes in both directions on Highway 12 Friday morning.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

File photo

COTTAGE GROVE (Wis.) — A two-car crash shut down lanes in both directions on Highway 12 Friday morning.

Dane County Dispatch said it happened just after 6 a.m. on Highway 12 at Deerfield Road. Lanes in both directions were closed between Highway BN and Highway W.

Two cars were involved and one woman is hurt. There’s no word on when the lanes will re-open.

Deer Grove EMS and Fire are responding.

Comments

comments