Crash sends semi over median on I-39/90/94 near County Rd. V

by Kyle Jones

DEFOREST, Wis. — A crash sent a semi over the median on I-39/90/94 near County Road V.

The incident occurred just before 9 a.m. Monday. Wisconsin State Patrol troopers assisted at the scene.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

The crash blocked two northbound lanes and one southbound lane. As of 10 a.m. Monday, the northbound lanes remained blocked.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.