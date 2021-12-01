Rollover crash on NB I-39/90 near Badger Interchange cleared

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: WisDOT

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 39/90 near the interchange with Interstate 94 have reopened following a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said one vehicle rolled over and injuries have been reported. It’s unclear how badly the vehicle’s occupants were hurt.

At one point, traffic cameras showed delays on northbound I-39/90 past the Beltline.

WisDOT said the crash was reported around 3:15 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

