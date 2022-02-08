Highway 78 back open at US 151 outside Mt. Horeb following crash

by Kyle Jones

MT. HOREB, Wis. — Highway 78 is back open outside Mount Horeb following a crash.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound on-ramp to US 151 just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Mt. Horeb Fire and EMS crews were sent to the scene where injuries were reported. Nobody was transported from the scene.

Officials did not say how many people were injured, or the extent of the injuries.

The crash was cleared at about 9:15 a.m. All lanes are back open.

