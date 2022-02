Crash on University Ave. Wednesday Morning

middleton-police-generic-2-jpg_5307447_ver1-0

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Police responded to a multi vehicle crash early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Park and University Avenues.

According to Middleton Police sergeant, one of the drivers was charged their first OWI.

One of the drivers was taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation

