Crash on U.S. Highway 18 leaves 1 person injured

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash around 1 p.m. on U.S. Highway 18 which left 1 person injured.

Officials said only one vehicle was involved. One ambulance was sent to the scene.

There are no expected traffic delays.

