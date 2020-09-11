Crash on I-94 near Poynette closes all westbound lanes

POYNETTE, Wis. — All westbound lanes on Interstate-94 near Poynette have been closed due to a crash Friday afternoon.

The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 4:40 p.m. All westbound lanes on I-94 at Mile Marker 116 were closed as a result.

Closures are expected to last for more than two hours, and State Patrol is handling the situation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

