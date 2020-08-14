Crash on I-90 near Wisconsin Dells closes eastbound lane

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A crash has closed a portion of Interstate-90 near Wisconsin Dells on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 2:45 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

Officials said all eastbound lanes on I-90 by Rocky Arbor State Park were previously blocked, but now only the left lane is closed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

