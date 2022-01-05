I-39 northbound reopens following Wednesday morning crash near Highway 60

by Kyle Jones

LODI, Wis. — All lanes of I-39 northbound at mile marker 120 have reopened following a Wednesday morning crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Officials said the incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The lanes were cleared shortly after 10:45 a.m.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the crash.

No further information has been released.

