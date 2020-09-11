Crash on I-39 near Poynette closes all westbound lanes, causes traffic backups in excess of 9 miles

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

POYNETTE, Wis. — All westbound lanes on Interstate-39 near Poynette have been closed due to a crash Friday afternoon.

The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 4:40 p.m. All westbound lanes on I-39 at Mile Marker 116 were closed as a result.

Officials said there are traffic backups in excess of nine miles on I-39 northbound starting near Mile Marker 125. Closures are expected to last for more than two hours.

The DOT has encouraged drivers to leave the interstate at Highway 51.

As an alternate route, drivers can then head north on US 51 to Highway 22, north on HWY 22 to Highway 16, west on HWY 16 to Highway 33 and west on HWY 33 before finally returning to I-39.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

